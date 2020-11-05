Gold prices fall Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped Rs500/tola to Rs113,600/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price went down Rs428 to Rs97,394, it added.

In the international market, bullion rates decreased $9 to $1,891/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs2,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,028.80, it added.