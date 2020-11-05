Company registration up 26pc to 2,107 in Oct

ISLAMABAD: Registration of new companies by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) increased 26 percent to 2,107 in October 2020, as compared to the corresponding period last year, the apex corporate regulator said on Wednesday.

The commission in a statement said around 99 percent companies were registered online and 34 percent of applicants got registration the same day, while 97 foreign users registered companies from overseas in the period under review.

Around 69 percent companies were registered as private limited companies, whereas about 28 percent were registered as single member companies and remaining 3 percent were public unlisted, not for profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnerships.

The trading sector took the lead with the incorporation of 341 companies, construction with 245, IT 231, services 182, real estate development 137, food and beverages 110, tourism 86, ecommerce 78, corporate agricultural farming, market & development and pharmaceutical with 59 each, textile 51, engineering 48, education 47, healthcare 35, transport 31, mining & quarrying 26, auto & allied, and chemical with 25 each, fuel & energy 22, logging 21, power generation 20, steel & allied 19, paper & board 16, communications, cosmetics, and toiletries with 15 each, broadcasting & telecasting, and cables & electric goods with 14 each and 76 companies were registered in other sectors.

According to SECP statement, foreign investment has been reported in 35 new companies from Algeria, Belgium, China, Denmark, Germany, Korea South, Mexico, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, and the United States.

The highest numbers of companies i.e. 714 were registered in Islamabad, followed by 611 and 318 in Lahore and Karachi respectively. The CROs in Peshawar, Multan, Faisalabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Quetta and Sukkur registered 171, 125, 67, 53, 37, and 11 companies respectively.