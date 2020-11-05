Stocks succumb to caution amid nail-biting US vote

Stocks on Wednesday buckled under profit-selling in a rollercoaster session, as a cliffhanger US vote kept investors on tenterhooks, despite announcements of industrial power incentives and improved trade numbers, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.49 percent or 198.92 points to close at 40,281.96 points, while ready market volumes increased to 427.848 million shares, compared to 383.953 million in the previous session.

A A Soomro, managing director at KASB Securities said "The market remained choppy due to conflicting sentiments on US election and such global volatility may continue until a clear winner is declared,” he said.

“If Joe Biden wins we can expect the oil prices to soften -which is great news for Pakistan as an energy importer,” Soomro added.

KSE-30 shares index also hit a low of 0.75 percent or 128.04 points to end at 16,865.98 points.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital, said, “The industrial package announced by PM is likely to keep the sector elated with softened energy tariff incrementally. Overall, valuations are attractive”.

“With no significant positive triggers in the near term and resurgence of COVID-19 cases, investors opted to book profits during the later part of the day,” Farooq added.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “With updates on US elections pouring in, the market recovered 434 points during the intra-day trading”.

The index turned negative after Twitter blocked some accounts for spreading false news regarding the voting that went viral globally, he said.

“Despite positive news regarding lockdown, power subsidy to industries, and improved trade numbers for the month of October 2020, investors remained cautious ahead of the US vote results,” Khalid added.

Trading activity was recorded in 393 active scrips, of which 147 strengthened, 234 weakened, and 12 kept the status quo.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks ended lower on institutional profit-taking in overbought scrips amid fears over the impact of second coronavirus wave on exports, remittances, and earnings outlook”.

Foreign outflows, weak exports numbers for July-October period and concerns over IMF’s forecasts of subdued economic growth rate for FY21 at 0.5 percent led to a bearish close, Mehanti added.

Yousuf Saeed, head of research at Darson Securities said, “Mix sentiments prevailed as the equity bazaar remained range-bound with multiple spikes and declines throughout the session and finally concluded on a pessimistic note”.

The index opened in the positive zone, fueled by the announcement of Industrial Support Package (ISP) and the government’s decision to avoid a complete lockdown despite corona spike, he said.

“Unfortunately, the momentum could not be sustained as profit taking witnessed which pushed the index into the negative zone,” Saeed added.

Umair Naseer from BMA Capital equity desk said, “Going forward the market may witness range-bound activity”.

However investor would look for opportunities in value stocks specially in the banking sector on any potential market dip, Naseer added.

Rafhan Maize, up Rs202.50 to close at Rs8527.50/share, and Island Textile, up Rs80.62 to finish at Rs1155.62/share, secured highest gains of the day.

Nestle Pakistan, down Rs77.56 to close at Rs6261.31/share, and Sapphire Textile, losing Rs62.70 to close at Rs886.51/share, registered the highest losses of the session.

Unity Foods Limited, down Rs0.94 to end at Rs23.20/share, posted the highest volumes with 47,732 million shares, while Kot Addu Power, up Rs0.37 to end at Rs28.83/share, recorded the lowest with 13,338 million shares.