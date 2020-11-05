CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs3.69bln, agrees on two of Rs33.49bln value

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Wednesday approved four projects worth Rs3.69 billion, and agreed on two projects worth Rs33.49 billion in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan.

Senior officials from Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference. Projects presented at the meeting were related to health, physical planning and housing, education, and mass media.

The CDWP approved “Construction of 50 Bedded Hospital Including Hostels, Residential Accommodation, Medical Equipment, Ambulances and other Vehicles at Pasni” worth Rs508.20 million. This project would provide medical treatment facilities to the public in Pasni and its surrounding areas at minimal cost. The project includes construction and residential accommodation for doctors and paramedical staff.

The meeting agreed on “Sehat Sahulat Program 2nd Revision” worth Rs31,935.005 million, which envisions provision of social health protection against catastrophic health expenditures to all marginalised families of Pakistan living below the poverty line on less than $2/day. This programme was under implementation in all districts of Pakistan, including districts of Balochistan, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad Capital Territory.

Another health-related project that the meeting agreed on was titled “Japanese Grant Assistance for COVID-19 Response” worth Rs1,562.40 million. This project envisages procurement of critical care medical equipment and supplies for up-gradation of existing healthcare facilities all over the country. The funding for the project would be extended by the government of Japan in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

A project related to physical planning and housing, “Environment, Social Safeguard & Design Studies to prepare Sub-Project of SOP-II of Karachi Water & Sewerage Services Improvement Project” worth Rs661.76 million was approved in the meeting.

The environment and social safeguard studies and design are being identified by the environmental and social policy of the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank and the World Bank as prerequisites for securing sustainable funds for water supply and sewerage infrastructure development, proposed under component 2 of the project.

The CDWP meeting also approved a project related to mass media titled “Development Communications 2nd Revised” worth Rs616.401 million. This project was for the promotion and projection of development projects, policies and programmes of the government.

Mass media section also presented one position paper - “PTV Terrestrial Digitalization DTMB Demonstration Project” - worth Rs3,756.918 million, which was approved in the meeting.

Establishment of Cadet College, Kharan, Balochistan worth Rs1,908 million was also approved in the meeting.

Further, the meeting also approved two other position papers – “Contraction of Small Storage Dams in District Khuzdar” worth Rs3,056.07 million and “26MW Shagharthang Hydropower Project, District Sakrdu” worth Rs8,616.01 million.