Thu Nov 05, 2020
November 5, 2020

Economic crisis

Newspost

 
November 5, 2020

The country is facing the worst economic crisis and our politicians are busy fighting with each other. The people are finding it difficult to meet their expenses as almost everything is out of their reach, but the government hasn’t taken any action to provide some relief to the people.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

