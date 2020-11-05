tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The country is facing the worst economic crisis and our politicians are busy fighting with each other. The people are finding it difficult to meet their expenses as almost everything is out of their reach, but the government hasn’t taken any action to provide some relief to the people.
Yasira Mansoor
Makran