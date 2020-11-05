Expensive living

Almost everyone in the country is affected by rising inflation. The prices of essential commodities keep increasing. The people have been asking the government to take some concrete measures to deal with the situation, but the authorities haven’t done anything so far.

The price of tomato has been increased by 48.36 percent; onion 39.07 percent; potato 66.9 percent, chicken 26.62 percent, egg 23.81 percent, sugar percent and wheat flour 4.1 percent. This has made it impossible for the people to meet their daily expenses. And in October, the average rate of inflation remained at 8.92 percent. It is time the government took some serious steps to resolve the issue of rising inflation.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur