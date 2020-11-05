Pak HC to remain open for essential consular services

LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan in London and its consulates in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain open for essential consular services, it said in a press release on Wednesday.

However, in view of the UK government’s instructions issued with regard to Covid-19 lockdown, the applicants are strongly advised to avail online services for renewal of passports, visas and Nadra cards. The applicants are requested to adhere and comply with all the instructions and guidelines of the UK government during their visit to the mission

Furthermore, for in-person appointments, only the applicants will be allowed inside the consular section and only one parent can accompany minor(s) for appointment. Call centre of the missions will remain open to guide Pakistanis regarding queries on consular matters.