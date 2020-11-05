Lahore remains a virus hotspot in Punjab: health minister

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said the majority of the coronavirus cases in Punjab are being reported from Lahore as nationwide infections saw their largest 24-hour increase in more than three months.

Active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan jumped to 14,646 after 1,313 more people tested positive — the highest daily cases since July 25 — while 18 patients died (eight of which are from Punjab), according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). It added that 959 Covid patients are admitted in hospitals across the country, 117 of whom are on ventilator.

Speaking to a private television channel, the Punjab Health Minister said: “Lahore has always been Punjab’s coronavirus hotspot ever since the pandemic hit Pakistan and even now, most of the positive tested cases [come] from Lahore.” More than 200 neighbourhoods in Lahore are under currently under smart lockdowns.

The restrictions now span the province, with 44 areas of Multan under smart lockdowns, 47 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Sahiwal, 24 in Sargodha, 37 in Bahawalpur and 17 in Dera Ghazi Khan. Restrictions have also been imposed on 34 areas in Faisalabad, 35 in Bhakkur, and 14 in Gujranwala.

According to Dr Rashid, virus hotspots are continuously changing in Lahore” and the federal government said it is closely monitoring the provincial capital “as every second case is being reported there”.

Her remarks come a day after Parliament House was sealed till Monday after about 30 personnel of the two Houses tested positive for coronavirus late last week. The Capital Development Authority has been tasked with disinfecting the building. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and other officials have been asked to work from home for the time being.

Meanwhile in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, many educational institutions have been closed in the Hazara Division for a week, owing to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The division has been grappling with surging infections, which claimed the life of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Speaker’s political secretary, Abdul Rasheed, who was laid to rest in Mansehra last week.

On Monday, four public schools of Abbottabad were closed for five days after Covid-19 cases were discovered in students and teachers. The schools were subsequently sealed and disinfected. Over the past two weeks, more than 10 schools and colleges of district Mansehra were closed for a week due to Covid-19 positive cases.