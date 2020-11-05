Vawda given more time to respond in disqualification case

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted more time to Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda to submit his comments in a case challenging his qualification as a lawmaker.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on a petition moved by Barrister Jahangir Jadoon seeking Vawda’s disqualification for allegedly concealing his American citizenship when filing nomination papers during the general elections two years ago.

Vawda’s lawyer appeared before the court and pleaded that his client had moved a plea seeking to halt case proceedings as four identical applications were already pending with the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Justice Farooq asked the lawyer why Vawda’s comments were not submitted to the court in light of its directives.

Meanwhile, a representative of the ECP submitted records pertaining to Vawda’s nomination papers. The water minister’s lawyer objected to the authenticity of the documents submitted to the bench. The court asked the lawyer to submit a reply. Justice Farooq said the defence could write in the comments about the authenticity of these documents.

The court had sought a record from the ECP to verify the authenticity of the documents attached with the petition. The defence lawyer requested the court to grant more time to get instructions from his client, which was allowed by the bench. The hearing was then adjourned till November 12.