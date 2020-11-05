Protesting farmers baton charged, rounded up in Lahore

Ag Agencies

LAHORE: Police made use of tear gas, baton charge and water cannons to disperse a farmers’ protest in Lahore on Wednesday, who had gathered to demand the wheat support price be raised, Geo News reported.

The provincial government later claimed it had successfully negotiated with the Kissan Ittehad (farmer’s union), the organisers of the protest, and that they have called off further demonstrations. Before the reported negotiations, the police charged at the protesters, who hurled stones, and scores of protesters were taken into custody. The president of the Kissan Ittehad said the arrests exceeded 500.

The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) quickly condemned the police crackdown as reflective of the Prime Minister’s “fascist mindset”. “Instead providing farmers with a livelihood, their arrest shows the fascist mentality of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said. “The government has nothing to offer to the public except bullets, abuses and shells.” She also demanded the immediate release of the leaders of the protest.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Senator Siraj-ul-Haq asked the government to immediately announce an increase in support price of wheat, sugarcane and other major crops and accept all other demands of the farmers who were protesting the “anti-agriculture policies” of the PTI government. Haq said it was unfortunate that rulers were “deaf, dumb and blind to the plight of the people” and seemed unmoved to their demands. He said if the government was serious in prolonging its tenure, it must announce a decrease in prices of basic food commodities and introduce pro-farmer policies.