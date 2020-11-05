Bosnian leader calls for respecting Kashmiris rights

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Bosnian leader Sefik Dzaferovic on Wednesday called for the rights of Kashmiris be respected and slammed rising incidents of Islamophobia worldwide, as he began his two-day visit to Pakistan during which he met Prime Minister Imran Khan and members of the federal cabinet.

On the first day of Dzaferovic’s visit, who is the Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina, the two countries inked two accords of cooperation including an agreement on the readmission of illegal Pakistani migrants and a memorandum of understanding on scientific cooperation.

Under the agreement, a large number of illegal Pakistani migrants in Bosnia & Herzegovina will be returned and accepted by their country of origin through the readmission process. Prime Minister Khan and Dzaferovic witnessed the signing ceremony at the PM House.

The agreement between the Government of Pakistan and the Council of Ministers of Bosnia & Herzegovina on streamlining the protocols of re-admission of illegal Pakistanis, was signed by interior minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Shah and Bosnian Minister for Security Selmo Cikotic.

The MoU between Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Council of Ministers of Bosnia & Herzegovina in the field of scientific cooperation was inked by federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and Cikotic.

Later, the Prime Minister and the Bosnian leader, speaking to the media, termed the signing of accords a milestone in achieving new heights of bilateral cooperation. Welcoming the Bosnian leader, Khan said the people of Bosnia have a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis since the 90s, after Bosnia underwent a tragic war. He expressed confidence that the high-level visit would translate existing trade ties into more meaningful relations, hoping to enhance the current level of 4.5 million euros.

The two leaders expressed their strong support for the Kashmir cause where the people face oppression and voiced serious concerns over the growing trend of Islamophobia across the world.

Dzaferovic said Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina could explore opportunities in areas of agriculture, trade and diplomatic cooperation for the benefit of their people. He thanked Pakistan for always being on its side, especially during the war and also sending peacekeeping troops to the conflict-hit region.

He mentioned that Bosnia & Herzegovina also reciprocated the humanitarian gesture by sending its doctors to the earthquake-affected areas of Pakistan in 2005. He added that his country has a firm stance on the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and also issued a statement in support of the people of Kashmir. He called for resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and in light of the human rights conventions.

The two leaders condemned the terrorist attacks in France, Austria and elsewhere in the world, saying that terrorism cannot be accepted in any form. However, they agreed that freedom of speech does not mean to hurt the religious sentiments of people, particularly Muslims.

Khan warned the world that unless hate speech is controlled, the cycle of violence will continue and called for urgent steps by governments to check the situation.

He said the European countries must realise that any inappropriate portrayal of the personality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) causes the greatest pain to Muslims across the world, and therefore, freedom of speech must not be used as a tool for desecration.

Dzaferovic said the world needs to “build bridges” rather than developing confrontation over religious differences. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister-in-waiting Zartaj Gul and other senior officials were present.