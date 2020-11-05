Two drug peddlers held

SARGODHA: Police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession during a crackdown launched in different areas of the city.The teams of different police station conducted raids and arrested drug peddlers Muhammad Sajjad and Imran. Police recovered 1.255kg hashish, 510 grams opium and 50 litres wine from their possession. Separate cases were registered against them.

21 booked over water theft: The Irrigation Department authorities caught 21 farmers on the charge of water theft.Police sources said that during continued drive against water theft, the teams conducted raids at different places at Sada Kamboh, Gondhpura and its surrounding villages and caught 21 water thefts who were illegally watering their farms from government canals.