Rallies condemn blasphemous caricatures

KASUR: Rallies were organised at various places to condemn profane sketches.The participants also set fire to the effigy of French president and raised slogans against the French government leaders. The main rally was taken out from Baldia Chowk and culminated at Railway Station Chowk. Leaders and members of political and religious parties and members of civil society also attended the rally. MNA Saad Waseem and PTI leader Bakhtiar Kasuri, Muftis Hamid Qadri, Saadat Qadri, Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Kasur and other figures spoke against the French government and said we can sacrifice out lives for the cause of Islam and sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). They urged the government to end diplomatic relations with France. A rally was also organised at district headquarters hospital (DHQ) Kasur and it was attended by members and office-bearers of YDA, PMA, PAHPO, YCA, YNA, Anjuman-e-Tajiran Kasur, PTI, social workers and officials of religious organizations.