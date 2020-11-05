Three senior KP cops transferred to Balochistan

PESHAWAR: Three senior police officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were transferred to Balochistan on Wednesday, creating a shortage of seasoned cops in a province that was already short of policemen in senior grades.

Those transferred out of KP included Commandant Elite Force Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohammad Saeed Wazir, DIG Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, who was heading the Police Special Branch, and DIG of Counter-Terrorism Department Tahir Ayub. Akhtar Hayat Gandapur and Saeed Wazir are likely to be promoted to grade-21 next year as they have already qualified the required course. They were among the senior-most local officers currently posted in KP. They have been transferred to Balochistan. Tahir Ayub was transferred to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

One officer in grade 20, Shaukat Abbas has reported to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the reshuffle. An officer in grade 19, Liaqat Malik, also reported to the province.

The province is already short of senior officers in grade 21, grade-20 and grade-19. There is only one grade-21 officer in KP even though it has five sanctioned grade-21 positions.

Junior officers have been posted against senior positions to run the affairs of the force. Senior Superintendent of Police, Sajjad Khan has been posted in the FIA.