Days of PTI govt numbered, says Amir Muqam

BISHAM: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial president Amir Muqam said on Wednesday that the days of the rulers had been numbered.

Addressing a gathering in Shangla district, he said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement had launched the struggle to oust the rulers, who have done nothing to work for the uplift of the people.

He added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had added to the woes of the people. He said that the people had become fed up with the PTI government. Amir Muqam said that the PTI rulers had reneged on all pledges and could not provide any relief to the people in the last more than two years rule.

He said that the struggle had been launched to rid the country of the incompetent rulers. “Inflation coupled with unemployment had compounded the problems of the have-nots,” he remarked.

The PML-N leader said that they did not need the certificates of patriotism from this government. On the occasion, several political workers, including Sher Bahadur Khan, Fazlullah, Mohammad Ali and others announced joining the PML-N. They reposed confidence in the leadership of the PML-N and vowed to work for strengthening the party at the grassroots.