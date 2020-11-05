215 patients referred to other districts last month

JHANG: An official report of last month issued on Wednesday said 215 patients were referred to hospitals of other districts due to unavailability of medical services at the district headquarters hospital (DHQ). The report mentioned a large number of poor patients, who were referred to other hospitals, are suffering in many ways. According to members of Patients Welfare Organisation, there is no shortage of staff at the district headquarters hospital, but doctors who are on duty at night time do not call their seniors if there is any emergency case in the hospital. They alleged that then patient is referred to other local or out of district hospitals. They urged the Punjab Chief Minister and the secretary health to take notice of the situation and take measures to improve the district headquarters hospital hospital issues. When contacted, MS Dr Irtaza Hassnain said some doctors were assigned administrative duty according to the approved policy of the department.

DPO SUSPENDS 11 COPS: District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Khan Virk Wednesday suspended 11 police officers, including an SHO, on charges of corruption and misuse of authority. The DPO suspended SHO Ahmedpur Sial Inspector Ghulam Mustafa, SIs Sabrain, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Khan, Fiaz Ahmed, and ASIs Wajbar Khan, Ali Nawaz and others.