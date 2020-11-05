Robbers deprive family of Rs13.5m in Mansehra

A group of robbers forced their entry into the house in Madina Colony in Dub area and deprived a family of over Rs13.5 million here on Wednesday.

The dacoits knocked at the door of one Mohammad Zulfiqar’s residence and when her aunt emerged at the door, they told her that they were from the Health Department and wanted to check Covid-19 patients.

“When she declined them entry, the men entered the house at gunpoint.

They tied my aunt with a chair and beat her with a gun barrel, leaving her seriously injured.

They later decamped with Rs13.5 million that they had collected from three rooms of the house,” said Zulfiqar.

He said that his aunt was hospitalised at Ayub Medical Complex Hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

Zulfiqar said that they owned a car showroom in the heart of the town and the money looted was meant for the purchase of three vehicles.

He appealed to the prime minister, chief minister, IGP, DIG Hazara range and district police officer to ensure the arrest of the dacoits and recovery of his hard-earned money.

The city police, after lodging FIR, started an investigation to arrest the dacoits who had managed to flee after the robbery.