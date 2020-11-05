American woman withdraws sexual harassment complaint

MANSEHRA: An American woman, who had lodged a case of sexual harassment against an employee of a hotel earlier this week, withdrew the on Wednesday.

An American national, appeared before the additional sessions judge, Balakot, along with her translator and pardoned the accused employee, who according to the first information report lodged with Kaghan Police Station, had touched her while taking a selfie with her on October 31.

In her FIR, she stated that the employee of a local hotel in Naran, who had taken her after check-in to a room reserved for her night stay in Naran, sought her permission to take a selfie with her. She alleged that the employee had touched her while taking the selfie.

She said in the FIR that she had taken selfies with people in Pakistan but no such incident had taken place earlier.

The FIR was lodged with Kaghan Police Station on November 2 following which the accused was arrested and produced before the court.

Seth Matiullah, president of the hoteliers association in the Kaghan valley, who accompanied her in the court, said that the incident happened due to misunderstanding and the issue was amicably solved in the court of law. He said that the complainant had pardoned the accused and withdrew the case.