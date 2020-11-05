SCCI seeks removal of hurdles to Pak-Afghan trade

The trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan can be improved by up to $ 5 billion if both countries make efforts to remove hurdles impeding mutual trade and economic ties between them.

This was stated by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Sherbaz Bilour while talking to Fawad Arash, Afghan Trade Attaché in Peshawar, here at the Chamber’s House on Wednesday.

Manzoor Elahi, senior vice president, and Junaid Altaf, vice-president of the chamber were also present in the meeting.

Sherbaz Bilour said that it was the need of the hour to launch joint initiatives to boost the trade volume between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said the SCCI had presented concrete proposals in the recently held Pakistan and Afghanistan Bilateral and Transit Forum 2020 to remove obstacles in way of mutual trade between the two countries. Sherbaz Bilour urged Islamabad and Kabul to devise a joint mechanism for the business community and consult the SCCI to improve the bilateral and transit trade between the two neighbouring countries. He emphasized the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan to take pragmatic steps to resolve problems of the business community on both sides of the border. Sherbaz Bilour wanted regular holding of such meetings between the business communities of Pakistan and Afghanistan. He added that the enhancement in Pak-Afghan trade and economic relations would bring economic prosperity, development and sustainable peace in the whole region.