PESHAWAR: The Planning and Development Department convened a record number of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) meetings in the month of October and approved Rs 49.14b projects approved for merged areas.

According to an official handout, the high frequency of PDWP meetings is a direct outcome of the priority and urgency attached by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the accelerated development of the merged areas.

Industries, education, transport, water, roads, food, energy, information and law are some of the sectors which secured project approvals during the four sessions of PDWP in October.

While the Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir Khan led the proceedings, representatives of the Planning and Development Department and the implementing Departments participated in the month-long meetings.

In the higher education sector, three projects got approved including the provision of scholarships for the students of merged areas, strengthening of the BS degree programme and provision of staff to existing colleges.

The Elementary and secondary education sector got seven projects okayed which include the establishment of 100 primary schools, construction of examination halls in schools, up-gradation of 70 primary schools to the le level, up-gradation of 70 middle schools to high level, up-gradation of 70 high schools to higher secondary level and reconstruction of damaged schools.

The project for the establishment of a communication and social media cell for the publicity of AIP projects and mass awareness campaigns has been approved as well.