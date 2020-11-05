Journalists receive health cards for concessional treatment

PESHAWAR: The members of the Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday received the health cards to avail the treatment facilities at the Al-Khidmat Foundation Hospital at cut rates.

The cards were distributed after an agreement between the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and Al-Khidmat Foundation on the provision of health facilities.

The cards distribution ceremony was held at the PPC.

Al-Khidmat Hospital Peshawar Director Dr Iqtidar Ahmad Roghani, Health Manager Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Al-Khidmat Foundation spokesperson Noor-ul-Wahid Jadoon, PPC General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, Khyber Union of Journalists joint secretary Amir Muavia and others were present.

Dr Iqtidar said the concession in the health facilities by Al-Khidmat Foundation was aimed at providing relief to working journalists.

He said under the MoU signed between the Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the PPC management, the OPD for journalists in Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad Peshawar would be free and the journalists would be treated on special prescription, while other treatments would be provided to journalists on 50 per cent discount.

Dr Iqtidar said that likewise, the coronavirus test would be charged half the fee although it is 50 percent less in Al-Khidmat Foundation hospitals than other health institutions. PPC General Secretary Imran Yousafzai hailed the cooperation of the Al-Khidmat Foundation.