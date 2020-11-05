Traders body president held

MANSEHRA: The police arrested the president of traders’ body and his friend after business community members stormed the vehicle of the assistant commissioner over sealing many shops during a crackdown against inflation and price-hike in the Jabori area.

“The traders besieged the official vehicle of the officials and president of the association exchanged harsh words with her following, which we arrested him,” Qazi Majid Naseer, the SHO Shinkiari Police Station, told reporters on Wednesday. Rabia Abbasi, the Baffa-Pakhal tehsil Assistant Commissioner, had paid a surprise visit to Jabori Bazaar and were traders were fined on various counts.

Officials said that the traders stormed the vehicle of the assistant commissioner after she started sealing the shops. The official told the charged traders that she was doing her official duty without any discrimination but the traders and used derogatory remarks against her.