Media workers seek release of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The media workers demanded release of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued their protest against his arrest on Wednesday.

With banners and placards in hands, they converged on the lawn outside the offices of the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to voice anguish at the detention. The protesters chanted slogans against the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and the pressure tactics against the independent media.

Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah led the protest which is being staged regularly since the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on March 12 of this year. Those who spoke on the occasion included Syed Bukhar Shah, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Amjad Safi, Farmanullah Jan, Gohar Ali, Qaiser Khan, Sabz Ali Shah and others. The speakers slammed the government for pressurising the Jang Media Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to punish them for the independent coverage policy of the media house.

They deplored that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been under detention for the last 238 days in an over the three-decades-old case which was based on cooked-up charges. The speakers alleged that the NAB was targeting the opposition parties and free media to appease the government. They questioned the NAB silence over the massive corruption scandals such as wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project. The speakers appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.