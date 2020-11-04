PFUJ declares Nov 03, 2007 blackest day in Pakistan’s history

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has said that November 03, 2007 was the blackest day in the history of Pakistan as Gen Pervez Musharraf imposed emergency and banned media with suspension of transmissions of TV channels. In a joint statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi said that Nov 03, 2007 will always be remembered as a black day because judges of the Supreme Court were put under house arrest, and many were asked to take oath under provisional constitutional order as the Constitution was abrogated. Journalists have been at the forefront in such situations while standing up against dictators; they resisted and launched protests against illegal and unconstitutional steps taken by Musharraf, arranged and conducted talk shows on the street. Journalists throughout Pakistan protested on this day and demanded withdrawal of emergency, provisional constitutional order and restoration of the 1973 Constitution. “Today media is facing authoritarian tactics again and the entire industry is a victim of policies adopted by the government on the behest of undemocratic and anti-media forces,” they said, adding the Editor-inChief of one of the largest media houses, Mir Shakil-urRahman has been behind bars for the last eight months without formal registration of a case, which is illegal and unconstitutional. “Journalists are facing retrenchments, abductions and registration of fake and fabricated cases which is uncalled for,” they said. They demanded withdrawal of fabricated cases against journalists and provision of safety and security to journalists.