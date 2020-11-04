Man shoots wife, alleged paramour dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour in Dahariki area of Ghotki district on Tuesday. Sources said the accused Wassan Mahar allegedly shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour and then surrendered before police. The parents of the slain youth have alleged that the actual reason of the murder was a land dispute.