SC dismisses bail plea of school clerk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of school clerk Rana Shaban Ghazi involved in a fraud of more than Rs1 million.A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case. During proceedings, the petitioner said he cannot afford a lawyer as he is poor. Addressing the petitioner, the chief justice said he withdrew 22 fake salaries. He said the petitioner had been asked to pay a fine of Rs446,016 and 50 paisas. The petitioner replied how he can pay a fine if he has not committed any fraud. He said his job was just to deliver the mail. Rana Shaban was a clerk in the Higher Secondary School, Chak 13, Nankana. He had been fired for fraud. He had challenged the decision of the Punjab Service Tribunal in the Supreme Court.