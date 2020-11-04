RAW, PML-N happy after ministry taken back from me, says Chohan

LAHORE: Former Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Tuesday said it is our faith in Allah Almighty that whatever happens is for the best. Fayyaz Chohan tweeted that Major (R) Gaurav Arya, India’s RAW, mixed pickle party (Pakistan Democratic Movement), and especially Pakistan Muslim LeagueNawaz (PML-N) are the happiest after the provincial ministry was taken back from him. “Rest assured that I am Prime Minister Imran Khan’s soldier and will continue to expose the opposition’s corruption,” Chohan said. It is pertinent here to mention that ex-SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was on Monday appointed as Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information and Broadcasting after Chohan was removed as information minister. Chohan will remain the minister for colonies, while Punjab’s Information Department will also be headed by Firdous Ashiq Awan.