Rs1.23 billion corruption reference: Khursheed indictment postponed till Nov 7

SUKKUR: An accountability court here on Tuesday postponed the indictment of Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah and 18 others in Rs1.23 billion corruption reference till November 7.

Khursheed Shah was brought to the accountability court from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Sukkur.

Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah and others also attended the court proceedings. The judge, after hearing arguments from the NAB prosecutor and Khursheed Shah’s counsel, postponed the indictment.

The indictment was postponed for the fifth time because the advocate of Akram Pathan Co, accused with Khursheed Shah in the reference, requested the court to grant some more time.

Talking to the media outside the accountability court, Khursheed Shah said Imran Khan did not care about the country.