Sefik Dzaferovic due today

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic, accompanied by a delegation including the minister for Security as well as presidential advisers, will arrive here today (Wednesday) on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

He is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release. During the visit, Sefik Dzaferovic will call on the prime minister and the president and will have separate interactions with the speaker of the National Assembly, the foreign minister and the adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment.