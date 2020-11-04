Kitchen items’ prices soar by 1.38% in a week

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s weekly sensitive price indicator (SPI) inched up 1.38 per cent over the previous week, mainly due to increase in food prices especially tomatoes, onion, sugar and some other kitchen items, official data showed on Tuesday.

The SPI for the week ending on Oct 29, increased by 9.68 per cent compared to weekly inflation in the corresponding week a year earlier, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. Last week, it was recorded at 8.76 per cent.

Having a cursory look at the SPI bulletin, the lowest income slab was the hardest hit compared to the affluent spending group. The SPI for the expenditure group (quintile 1), spending up to Rs17,732/month was 12.76 per cent, while for the group spending more than 44,175/month, it recorded at 8.31 per cent.

The PBS data showed that average prices of 17 items (33.33 per cent) registered an increase, seven items (13.72 per cent) registered decrease, while prices of 27 items (52.94 per cent) did not show any change.

The SPI comprises 51 essential items and the prices are collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. In a span of one week, tomato prices increased by 47 per cent to Rs198/kg, onions 6 per cent to Rs74/kg, sugar 4.18 per cent to Rs103.47/kg, bananas 2.8 per cent to Rs63.3/dozen, potatoes 2.6 per cent to Rs71.4/kg, LPG by one per cent to Rs1340/11.6kg cylinder, match box 3.07 per cent to Rs3/box, washing soap 1.2 per cent to Rs51.5/250gm cake.

Besides some items showed less than a per cent increase includes egg with 0.62 per cent to Rs169.26/dozen, beef with bone 0.62 per cent to Rs475/kg and mustard oil price up by 0.44 per cent to Rs234/kg.

Moreover, a decline in prices was observed in chicken that reduced by 0.98 per cent to Rs193.8/kg, gur 0.96 per cent to Rs131.66/kg, wheat flour 0.64 per cent to Rs1028/20kg bag, moong pulse 0.40 per cent to Rs237.5/kg, masoor pulse 0.32 per cent to Rs160/kg, rice-irri 0.21 per cent to Rs71/kg and gram price down by 0.11 per cent to Rs143.3/kg.

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 9.68 per cent in SPI mainly on account of chilli powder up by 86 per cent, tomatoes 72 per cent, potatoes 61 per cent, farm eggs 48 per cent, sugar 41 per cent, pulse moong 30 per cent, pulse mash 29 per cent, pulse masoor 23 per cent, matchbox 21 per cent, washing soap 20 per cent, gur and plain bread 18 per cent each, vegetable ghee 17 per cent and rice-irri 17pc each, long cloth 16 per cent, chicken farm 14 per cent, fresh milk 13 per cent, and price of wheat flour down by 11 per cent.