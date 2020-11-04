Sarina Isa writes to President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Sarina Isa, wife of Supreme Court’s senior judge Qazi Faez Isa, has written to President Arif Alvi raising some questions on the conduct of former chief justice Asif Saeed Khosa and Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed who once heard references against her husband. Mrs Isa wrote to President Alvi two weeks after the country's top court in its detailed order stated that "the scale and degree of the illegalities are such that the [presidential] reference [against Justice Isa] is deemed to be tainted with mala fide in law. For this reason, the reference is hereby quashed.”

Addressing President Alvi, Mrs Isa said: “Justice Asif Saeed Khosa showed your [President] reference to my husband before placing it before the Supreme Judicial Council. My husband told Justice Khosa that properties were not his and he had no concern with them. ‘How then is the reference maintainable,’ observed Justice Khosa. But then something changed.”

Mrs Isa further stated that "Justice Khosa decided to convene the SJC meeting behind my husband’s back and repeatedly sent for Attorney-General Anwar Mansoor Khan who after the reference was filed wrote on June 1, 2019, to PTI’s Mirza Shahzad Akbar to provide him her tax returns otherwise it may result into an adverse order; the attorney-general and the worker of a political party joined hands."

In her four-page letter, Mrs Isa further stated: "Justice Khosa obliged by asking for the money trail and source of funds for the purchase of the properties."

But former chief justice Khosa did not respond to Mrs Isa's claim when this correspondent approached him to know his side of the story. "It may not be appropriate for me to comment on anything statedly contained in a letter written by one person to another," chief justice (retd) Asif Saeed Khosa said.

In her letter, Mrs Isa also revealed that “Mr. Justice Azmat Saeed with his unbounded dedication also heard another reference against my husband just six working days before his retirement confident that it would be concluded before he retired; and concluded did he append his signature to Justice Khosa’s rebuke and chastisement of my husband, without my husband’s peers hearing him even once.”

Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed did not respond to this correspondent's queries till the filing of this story.

“It is the prime duty of the government to keep people safe, but I note complicity at the highest level. My husband and I are not accompanied with armed escorts. Our safety is with Almighty Allah, however, those who have done all this, those who have acted through proxies and in stealth should know that if we are harmed, their names will be sent to FATF, Interpol and the United Nations,” Mrs Isa through this letter informed the President.

Mr. President, Mrs. Isa said, it is a matter of immense shame that a country in which children, women, the elderly, lawyers, doctors, teachers and other innocent civilians have been butchered is on FATF’s grey list. The recommendations made in the Quetta Commission Report are not implemented yet the directions by other countries accepted, she stated in the letter.

On June 19, 2020, saw your reference consigned to the dustbin, but they did not relent; they now adopted a direct approach, Mrs Isa wrote to President Alvi. "Within a few days a clarion call was given to assassinate my husband by a Rawalpindi cleric, Mirza Iftikharuddin. Dogar's complaint captured the immediate attention of the highest in the land, but not this blatant public advocacy of terrorism. PTA and PEMRA block websites, censor media and tweeters are kidnapped in broad daylight when their tweets are considered to be unpalatable, recordings of the Capital Safe City Project too disappear, her letter further stated.

The hand-picked Zulfiqar Ahmed, the letter continued to state, bombarded her with eight notices, Mrs Isa stated that she did not have kidnapped him. However, like before, he did not provide me a hearing, she further stated in her letter. Even he had to acknowledge that I had foreign currency accounts with the standard Chartered Bank Clifton Branch Karachi from where I had sent to quote him, "737503 British Pounds and 17, 966 US dollars" the cumulative purchase price of the properties was 751, 000 Pounds, there the money trail matter introduced by the meticulous Justice Khosa stood settled. I also showed my earning and savings and thus Justice Khosa's nitpicked source of funds too was taken care of, in her letter she continued to state.

"But not every government servant can withstand pressure so he created an artificial liability, which I have challenged in appeal. With my appeal I filed an application seeking the tax records of those who had illegally accessed my tax record," the letter stated.