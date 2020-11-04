Soldier martyred in cross-border fire from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists opened fire from across the border on security forces on the Pak-Afghan border in Manzaikai sector in Zhob, Balochistan, on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a Frontier Corps soldiers Naik Fakhr Abbas, 22, was martyred, while two soldiers were injured.

Pakistan has consistently been raising the issue with Afghanistan authorities for effective border management on their side of the border to check cross border terrorism incidents.