Corona claims 14 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 13,965 as 1,167 more people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

Fourteen corona patients, 12 of whom were under treatment, died in hospital, and two died out of hospital on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 129 ventilators elsewhere in the country, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 27,984 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 9,784 in Sindh, 9,030 in Punjab, 3,665 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 4,059 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 597 in Balochistan, 405 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 444 in AJK.

Around 315,446 people have recovered from the disease so far across the country making it a significant recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 336,260 cases were detected so far, including 4,330 in AJK, 15,997 in Balochistan, 4,293 in GB, 20,243 in ICT, 39,749 in KP, 104,894 in Punjab and 146,774 in Sindh.