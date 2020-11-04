Americans vote amid robocalls to stay at home

PHILADELPHIA/ WASHINGTON: After an acrimonious presidential campaign that exposed the depth of political divisions in the United States, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden to lead a pandemic-battered nation for the next four years.

There were no signs of disruptions at polling places that some had feared after a vitriolic campaign marked by provocative rhetoric.

Voters cast ballots around the country, with long lines in some locales and short lines in others. But federal and state authorities were investigating a spate of mysterious robocalls urging people to stay home on Election Day. Ahead of Election Day, just over 100 million voters cast early ballots either by mail or in person, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, driven by concerns over crowded polling places during the coronavirus pandemic as well as extraordinary enthusiasm.

The total has broken records and prompted some experts to predict the highest voting rates since 1908 and that the vote total could reach 160 million, topping the 138 million cast in 2016. Biden, the Democratic former vice president who has spent a half century in public life, has held a consistent lead in national opinion polls over the Republican president and appeared to have multiple paths to victory in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner. At least 270 electoral votes, determined in part by a state’s population, are needed to win.

President Donald Trump has admitted losing the US presidency would not be “easy”, as voters head to the polls in the final hours of a historic election. The Republican incumbent said he had not yet thought about a concession or victory speech, as he addressed party workers at their headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.

Meanwhile, Democrat challenger Joe Biden headed back to his home state of Pennsylvania in a last-ditch bid to win over enough people to turn the state blue and reap its 20 Electoral College votes, the international media reports.