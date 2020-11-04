Two killed in road accident

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and a woman sustained injuries when a car collided with a truck in Mund-i-Har area here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Roshin, his wife Iqra Bib and brother Fazlur Rehman were on the way to Mansehra from Dilola when a jeep hit their car. The locals rushed on to the scene and shifted them to the Civil Hospital in Garhi Habibullah where doctors pronounced Muhammad Roshin and Fazlur Rehman as dead. The injured woman was referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad in a critical condition.

The police officials said that Muhammad Roshin had married with Iqra Bibi last week. The bodies were handed over to families on completion of the medico-legal formalities.