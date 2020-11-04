Minister vows to work for uplift of merged districts

BARA: Provincial Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan has said it was the top priority of the government to streamline the affairs of the merged districts.

Speaking at a gathering here, he said the tribal districts were affected by the prolonged militancy. Member National Assembly (MNA) Iqbal Afridi, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mehmood Aslam Wazir, local government officials, Bara trade union office-bearers, political leaders, elders and others were present at the gathering. The local elders informed the minister about problems being faced by the residents of the merged districts.

The minister said the ex-Fata lacked education and health facilities. He said the militants had destroyed hospitals and schools besides causing damage to the business centres.

The minister maintained the local government election would be held and the issues of the people would be solved at their doorstep. Akbar Ayub said the government had allocated billions of rupees for education, health and roads in merged districts.