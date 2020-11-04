Corona cases: College, three schools sealed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A degree college and three schools were sealed after several students tested positive for the coronavirus here on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner, Oghi, Zeenat Ahmad Cheema sealed the Government Degree College for Boy Darband, Government Middle School for Boys Shergar, Government Middle School for Boy Nowansher and Government Primary School for Boys Nowansher for five days after several students tested positive for the Covid-19.

Also, Assistant Commissioner Mansehra, Mohammad Jawad Sardar Marwat paid surprise visits to the health facilities in Sandaysar and Jaba and checked the standard operation procedures’ compliance by the staff and patients. Marwat, who also visited the Government Primary School for Boys in Chitta Batta and Patwawarkhanas in Sandaysar, Chitta Batta, Phagal, Arban Khan and Attershisha and directed officials to strictly follow the SOPs. Meanwhile, the traders in Oghi tehsil have agreed to end use and sale of polythene shopping bags before November 20.

TARBELA DAM ROYALTY INCREASED: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has increased the Tarbela dam royalty for the affectees of Mansehra to Rs35 million from the existing Rs18 million. “We appreciate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The royalty will be spent only in three union councils of the newly-established Darband tehsil,” Nawabzada Fareed, the chairman of the district development advisory committee, told the consultative meeting of the affectees in Darband on Tuesday.

He said that the meeting was called to ascertain the opinion of the Tarbela dam affectees about spending that royalty amount. “In past, this royalty money was being spent on the development schemes in 10 union councils of the PK-57 constituency; now it would only be spent in three union councils of Darband,” said Fareed.