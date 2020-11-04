3 students test positive for COVID-19

KHAR: Three students from the two government schools reported positive for the coronavirus in Bajaur tribal district on Tuesday.

According to information released by the district administration here, three students from Government High School Pashat and Government High School Dherkai in Salarzai tehsil tested positive for the Covid-19.

Soon after the coronavirus cases were reported, senior officials along with the Tehsil Municipal Administration staff rushed to both schools and sprayed disinfectants at the buildings.

The official closed down Government High School Pashat for five days while the students of 8th class of Government High School Dherkai were sent on leave for five days in a bid to stem the spread of fast-travelling fatal virus in the area.