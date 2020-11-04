Rs1.23b corruption reference: Khursheed Shah's indictment postponed till 7th

SUKKUR: An accountability court here on Tuesday postponed the indictment of Pakistan People’s Party leader Khursheed Shah and 18 others in Rs1.23 billion corruption reference till November 7. Khursheed Shah was brought to the accountability court from the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), Sukkur. Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah and others also attended the court proceedings. The judge, after hearing arguments from the NAB prosecutor and Khursheed Shah’s counsel, postponed the indictment.

The indictment was postponed for the fifth time because the advocate of Akram Pathan Co, accused with Khursheed Shah in the reference, requested the court to grant some more time.

Talking to the media outside the accountability court, Khursheed Shah said Imran Khan did not care about the country, adding the economy and foreign policy of the country had been ruined due to the wrong policies of the government.

He said the people are dying in the tsunami of inflation. There was a one-man show, not democracy, in the country, adding the PTI government was taking revenge from the opposition members to hide its weaknesses.

He said prisons are not new for him and other opposition members, adding the PPP had given a name to Gilgit-Baltistan besides the 18th Amendment to the country. He urged the politicians to come forward and pull the country out of the present crises.