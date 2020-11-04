Political orphans maligning institutions: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and condemned “nefarious campaign against the state institutions”.

The CM directed for vigorously projecting pro-Pakistan narrative of Prime Minister Imran Khan along with public welfare initiatives. The two-year performance of the PTI government is better than previous governments, he said. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the public welfare work of the PTI govt will be fully projected, adding political orphans are running an organised campaign against state institutions. The propaganda against state institutions is the agenda of enemies of the country and opposition parties have failed at every front, she added.