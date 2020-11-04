Meeting decides no complete lockdown despite corona spike

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed all stakeholders to ensure balance between the Covid-19 control measures and livelihood of people.

It was decided that complete lockdown would not be imposed in the country despite the beginning of second wave of the virus and increase in infections.

The PM particularly ordered for ramping up hospital care to cater for any rise in Covid-19 cases, particularly critical care equipment.

In this context, he chaired a meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC) on Covid-19 here. Federal ministers and senior officers attended the meeting while chief ministers participated through video link.

The PM directed the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to formulate future course of action in consultation with all stakeholders and issue necessary guidelines.

The NCOC apprised the premier of the current Covid-19 situation and pattern of disease spread and increasing positivity ratio.

The prime minister appreciated the NCOC and all stakeholders’ efforts aimed at public safety and health. The NCC endorsed recently announced measures of the NCOC including implementation of decision about wearing of face-mask, reduced timing of markets, restaurants, marriage halls, enforcement of smart lockdowns.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired another meeting and directed Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam to formulate an action plan for immediate availability of flour at reasonable prices across the country. He directed the minister to consul the provincial governments, flour mills association and others concerned.

In this regard, a committee, headed by the federal minister for National Food Security, had been formed. To this effect, the PM chaired a review meeting on essential commodity prices

here. The meeting considered various proposals to ensure availability of daily necessities at reasonable prices.

Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, with the help of Tiger Force volunteers, presented a ground-based report on the prices of daily necessities.

The PM appreciated the services of the Tiger Force volunteers. The PM ordered for working out a mechanism for stabilising wheat prices across the country and providing direct subsidy on flour to those living below the poverty line.

He said that there was no shortage of food items in the country but effective and practical measures should be taken to maintain stability in the prices of essential commodities, especially flour and wheat.

The meeting was informed that in 368 Sahulat (convenience) bazaars had been set up in Punjab province, where 20-kg flour bag was being sold for Rs840.

The PM directed the provincial governments to take action against profiteers and hoarders without any discrimination, with the help of the district administration.

The meeting was informed that more than 8,000 tons of wheat was being released daily by the Sindh province.

The PM also directed the Punjab government to ensure availability of flour at Utility Stores Corporation outlets as required.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar told the meeting that 100,000 tonnes of sugar had reached Karachi, of which 25,000 tonnes was purchased by the Utility Stores Corporation and 75,000 tonnes by the Punjab government.

The minister informed the meeting that the sugarcane crushing season in Punjab would start from Nov 10 after which the prices of sugar would come down significantly, but the process would start from Nov 30 on behalf of the Sindh province.

APP adds: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Tuesday and briefed him about the ministry’s affairs.

Current political situation in the country was also discussed during the meeting.