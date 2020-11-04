Sefik Dzaferovic due today

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic, accompanied by a delegation including the minister for Security as well as presidential advisers, will arrive here today (Wednesday) on a two-day official visit to Pakistan. He is

visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release. During the visit, Sefik Dzaferovic will call on the prime minister and the president and will have separate interactions with the speaker of the National Assembly, the foreign minister and the adviser to the PM on Commerce and Investment.

This is Sefik Dzaferovic’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had met him on the sidelines of the 14th OIC Summit in Makkah in May 2019. Pakistan enjoys traditionally warm relations with Bosnia & Herzegovina. The two countries have extended support to each other in times of need.

In 1994-95, Pakistan was a significant contributor of troops to the UN Peacekeeping Mission. Bosnia & Herzegovina provided assistance during the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods in Pakistan, the press release said. APP