Missing Persons Commission disposes of 4,748 cases till Oct

ISLAMABAD: Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 4748 cases up to October 31, 2020.

According to monthly progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of Oct 2020, a total number of 6786 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission up to September 2020. During Oct 2020, 45 more cases were received by the Commission and total number of cases reached 6831.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 30 cases in October 2020 and thus total disposal of missing persons cases up to October 31, 2020 is 4748 and balance as on Oct 2020 is 2083. The Missing Persons Commission will resume its hearings soon after review of COVID-19 policies announced by the federal government and provincial governments to prevent COVID-19 as per law.

Missing Persons Commission Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) and other members have disposed of 4748 cases up to Oct 31, 2020. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Missing Persons Commission chairman and other members of the Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Missing Persons Commission Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd) is serving the Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and availing other facilities which are admissible as per law.