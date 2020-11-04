Man shoots dead wife, alleged lover

SUKKUR: A man allegedly shot dead his wife and her alleged paramour in Dahariki area of Ghotki district on Tuesday. Sources said the accused Wassan Mahar allegedly shot dead a wife and her alleged paramour and then surrendered before police. The parents of the slain youth have alleged that the actual reason of the murder was a land dispute. They alleged that the accused shot dead his wife and their son to grab a piece of land and then gave a colour of Karo-Kari to the issue.