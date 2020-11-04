SC dismisses bail plea of school clerk

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail plea of school clerk Rana Shaban Ghazi involved in a fraud of more than Rs1 million. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case. The petitioner said he cannot afford a lawyer as he is poor. The chief justice said he withdrew 22 fake salaries. He said the petitioner had been asked to pay a fine of Rs446,016 and 50 paisas.

The petitioner replied how he can pay a fine if he has not committed any fraud. He said his job was just to deliver the mail. Rana Shaban was a clerk in the Higher Secondary School, Chak 13, Nankana. He had been fired for fraud. He had challenged the decision of the Punjab Service Tribunal in the SC.