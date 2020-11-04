close
Wed Nov 04, 2020
November 4, 2020

Man hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

National

A
APP
November 4, 2020

RAWALPINDI: Indian troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector, along the Line of Control (LoC) and targeted civil population. A 45-year old man got injured due to Indian troops firing and was shifted to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. Pakistan Army responded to the unprovoked firing and targeted Indian post which initiated fire.

