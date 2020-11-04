Man hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along LoC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Indian troops on Tuesday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector, along the Line of Control (LoC) and targeted civil population. A 45-year old man got injured due to Indian troops firing and was shifted to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. Pakistan Army responded to the unprovoked firing and targeted Indian post which initiated fire.