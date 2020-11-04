Farmers in Punjab asked to cultivate wheat by 30th

BUREWALA: Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Waqas Rasheed chaired an awareness seminar on the topic of ‘Oilseeds and Wheat Day’ organised by the Agriculture Extension Department at Adda Zaheer Nagar here on Tuesday.

Addressing the seminar, Deputy Commissioner Waqas Rasheed said that farmers should pay special attention to the cultivation of canola. The Punjab government was giving a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per acre on the cultivation of canola, he told. He said that farmers should ensure timely harvest to ensure good yield of wheat. Farmers should cultivate wheat till November 30 and use the seeds recommended by the Department of Agriculture, he added. Waqas Rasheed said that the Punjab government had started registration under insurance programme to offset loss in production due to sudden calamities. To make the registration process transparent, online system had also been introduced for Rabi crop, he maintained.

In case of loss or loss of production at tehsil level, the concerned insurance company would contact all the insured farmers in January and would be bound to compensate the loss, he informed. He said that 100pc subsidy on insurance premium for farmers owning upto 5 acres of land and 50pc subsidy on insurance premium for farmers owning up to 5 to 25 acres of land was given. Registration under the insurance programme would be completed by November 30, he added. MPA Ejaz Sultan while addressing the gathering said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the development of agriculture sector.