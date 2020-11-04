Four more corona patients die at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN: Four more corona patients have died at the Nishtar Hospital Multan. Nishtar Hospital spokesperson Dr Irfan Ahmed Tuesday reported that four corona positive patients died at the hospital. They were Abdul Kareem and Sundas of Dera Ghazi Khan. The third corona positive Fida Hussain belonged to Multan and the fourth Khalid was a resident of Vehari, he told.

The Multan district was on the top in corona deaths while Muzaffargarh and Khanewal were on second and third places, he informed.

Meanwhile, two schools were vacated and closed when two teachers tested corona positive on Tuesday, the teachers association said. A male teacher of Government MA Jinnah High School tested corona positive while a female teacher of Government Girls High School Mohallah Dogran tested corona positive. Total numbers of admitted patients had reached to 88 at Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Health officials said that the Ministry of National Health Services had launched a Whatsapp service for the registration of COVID-19 related violations by the public. The citizens were asked to take a picture and brief account of violation and send it to 03353336262-0335333 along with the details, including location, tehsil, district, city, date, time and event.

The City District Administration officials said they had decided strict implementation on corona SOPs in buses and wagons after escalation of the virus spread.

Senior physician Dr Waheed Anjum said that corona symptoms could be identified in three ways, including fever, when the patients feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature).

It was a common sign and also may appear in 2-10 days if you were affected by corona, he told. He said that the citizens must use face mask particularly in closed and crowded places and cover your cough and sneezing with tissues.