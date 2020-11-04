Delay in project: Buzdar removes chief engineer

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Firdous Market underpass on Monday night and expressed displeasure over the delay of the project.

Taking action upon the complaints of traders, the chief engineer has been removed from his post while DG and Additional DG of Lahore Development Authority have been issued show-cause notices.

The CM demanded a final deadline be given and issued directions for early completion of the project. Delay will not be tolerated as thousands of citizens will benefit from this project, the CM warned. He directed the project director to immediately solve the traders’ problems as shopkeepers complained that filth and stagnant water have made the business activities difficult. The chief minister assured the traders to provide facilities on priority as he would take personal interest to solve their problems. The shopkeepers thanked the CM for his proactive approach.

Showing displeasure over the insensitivity of LDA and Wasa, the CM regretted that the officials concerned are oblivious to their duties. Should the CM personally supervise each and everything, he enquired and stated that he is deeply saddened over officers’ impassiveness towards the general public. Enough has been tolerated and no negligence will be tolerated now, he warned.