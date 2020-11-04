‘Kyrgyz markets open for Pak traders’

LAHORE: The Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Erik Beishembiev has offered the Pakistani traders and investors to use Kyrgyzstan markets for exporting their goods directly to Europe and other countries.

Addressing to the Round Table Conference convened by Lahore Center for Peace Research, Erik Beishembiev said that Kyrgyzstan is dynamically developing and foreign investors are widely encouraged. The investments in the Kyrgyz republic are easy and profitable. Kyrgyzstan is now focused on its high quality and environmental friendly agricultural products, organic vegetables and fruits, meat, dairy products and honey.

The ambassador said that Kyrgyzstan is interested in cooperating with Pakistan to handle energy crisis and wants to implement the power project CASA-1000. Erik Beishembiev emphasized on the renewal of transport deals between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan for multilateral agreement on transit transports between Pakistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan as a part of the CPEC. This will bring our countries more closer, he said.

He said that bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan is low. Current volume of trade between two countries is USD 4 billion dollars and Pakistan’s investment in Kyrgyzstan is about USD 3.5 billion. He reiterated that priority areas for economic cooperation includes pharmaceutical sector, electricity production and supplying, mining, food, textile and IT industry. Lack of direct air and road transport between both countries is also a hurdle for economic cooperation.

Talking to the Conference, former ambassador, foreign secretary of Pakistan and Chairman Lahore Center for Peace Research Institute, Shamshad Ahmad Khan said that Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy not only a common history but enjoy cordial relations and have exchanged frequent high level visits since 1991.